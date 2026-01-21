Austin Swartz's Game-Winner Lifts Creighton Over Xavier

Josh Dix led Creighton with 19 points and Austin Swartz hit the game-winning jump shot with one second left as the Bluejays knocked off Xavier 94-93 on Wednesday.

Swartz missed what would have been the tying free throw, came up with the rebound and hit a medium-range bank shot for the win.

Dix shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bluejays (12-8, 6-3 Big East Conference). Swartz scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Nik Graves shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine assists.

The Musketeers (11-8, 3-5) were led by Tre Carroll, who recorded 29 points. Filip Borovicanin added 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Xavier. Jovan Milicevic had 15 points.

Jasen Green put up 10 points in the first half for Creighton, who led 42-39 at halftime. Dix scored 12 second-half points for Creighton.

