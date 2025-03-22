College Basketball
A day in the life of viral McNeese manager: Chatting with Spike Lee, his own T-shirt
A day in the life of viral McNeese manager: Chatting with Spike Lee, his own T-shirt

Published Mar. 22, 2025 1:37 p.m. ET

The March Madness legend of McNeese manager and social media sensation Amir Khan continues to grow.

While Khan sat behind the bench chatting with filmmaker Spike Lee during the Cowboys' second-round game against Purdue on Saturday, some of the team's players wore T-shirts with Khan's name and picture on them.

[Read more: 'He is Aura!' How McNeese manager Amir Khan is taking the internet by storm]

The cheerleading squad also wore the shirts, along with the socks that made an appearance on Thursday night, when 12th-seeded McNeese upset Clemson for the school's first NCAA Tournament victory.

Khan and his sponsored boombox went viral heading into the tournament as the unlikely hype man for the even more unlikely tournament darlings from Lake Charles, Louisiana, becoming the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal.

"It’s crazy because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened," Khan said Thursday. "I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

