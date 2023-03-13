College Basketball
Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech's head coach

Published Mar. 13, 2023 4:50 p.m. EDT

Longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire was hired Monday as Georgia Tech's men's basketball coach.

The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had served as an assistant coach since 2021.

He previously coached collegiately at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. He was the West Coast Conference coach of the year in 2020.

Georgia Tech moved quickly to fill the void left after the firing of Josh Pastner.

He was dismissed on Friday, two days after the Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 season with a second-round loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament.

Stoudamire takes over a struggling program that has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 13 years.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

