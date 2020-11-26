College Basketball
College Basketball's Top Plays: Thanksgiving

26 mins ago

Thanksgiving Day 2020 features a sports smorgasbord, including a healthy helping of pick-and-rolls on the hardwood as the college basketball season moves into its second day.

From a top 10 showdown on FOX between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 6 Kansas to all of the highlights around the country, here are the best moments from Day Two of the 2020 college basketball season.

What goes up, Dwon throws down

Xavier's Dwon Odom set the tone early on Thursday with an electrifying two-handed alley-oop off of a lob that was thrown perhaps a little high – for mere mortals, anyway.

But it took every second of the game for the Musketeers to sneak past Bradley 51-50.

Penthouse room with a view

The action came fast and furious early between the Bulldogs and Jayhawks, as Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs helped turn defense into offense with a mighty jam.

Keeping it 100

Gonzaga and Kansas combined for 100 points in the first 20 minutes, including a frantic end to the first half:

And while the Jayhawks managed to close their eight-point halftime deficit, Suggs, Kispert & Co. helped Gonzaga pull away for a big-time 102-90 win.

Nothing like calling game

Sure, Nevada didn't *need* a 3-pointer for the win against Nebraska – but it certainly didn't hurt.

Ayo Dosunmu: Verified problem

The 6'5" Illinois guard had a field day in the first half against the Chicago State Cougars, getting to the rim practically at will.

 Keep checking back for more highlights throughout the day!

