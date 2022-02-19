basketball CBB Saturday top performers: Tyree Appleby, Kofi Cockburn, Adama Sanogo highlight list 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A Saturday in February means college basketball is pleasantly in the spotlight.

Several big-name programs hit national airways as they continue to round out their March resumes, and this Saturday didn't lack in the slightest as far as firepower was concerned.

Ranked vs. ranked was a consistent theme in the early haul, as a number of top-25 squads met foes of the same class, including No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 19 Michigan State, No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Texas, and No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 25 Alabama.

And that was just the afternoon slate. The nightcap is filled with a slew of big-name matchups, including No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in action, as well as third-ranked Arizona.

Here are the top performers from a loaded Saturday:

Kofi Cockburn - No. 12 Illinois

Speaking of big, it's hard to find a presence in all of college basketball that rivals that of Kofi Cockburn's.

At 7'0, 285 lbs, Cockburn's stature dwarfs most of his competitors' on a nightly basis. But the vigor he plays with, coupled with a rare skillset for a man his size, makes him a nearly unstoppable threat to most of his opponents.

This Saturday, that theme rang true with the loudest reverberation. Cockburn dominated the paint, as he poured in 27 points, and grabbed nine rebounds in 31 minutes of action against the Spartans.

Cockburn was the Fighting Illini's undisputed go-to-guy in the game's final stretch, and he posted six of his 27 during the last three minutes, including a pair of clutch free throws to close the door on Michigan State.

Bryson Williams – No. 11 Texas Tech

Texas Tech's late-season affair with the No. 20-ranked Longhorns carried some extra implications for the Red Raiders.

Not only is the rivalry between the two schools historic in lore, but the Red Raiders were also facing off against a familiar foe on Texas' sidelines: former Tech head coach Chris Beard.

The battle was even through its first 20 minutes, but Tech gained a slight advantage in the second half, guided by the inside brilliance of senior forward Bryson Williams. Eleven of Williams' team-high 17 points came in the second, and when he wasn't scoring points for the Red Raiders' offense, he was a consistent rebounding threat on the boards. His momentum-shifting play included this jam over a Texas defender.

Adama Sanogo - No. 24 Connecticut

Sanogo was not the high-points man for his 24th-ranked Huskies Saturday. That honor went to two of his teammates – R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley – who each posted 16 points in the 72-61 over Xavier.

But Sanogo likely has the best MVP case for the game. He sat for all of two minutes during the affair, and had 15 points, along with nine rebounds in his 38 minutes of action.

The rising sophomore stud was an immovable fixture for Dan Hurley's troupe, altering a number of shots inside, while affording his team a slew of scoring opportunities in the pick-and-roll. He went 7-of-12 from the floor and added two steals and a block. UConn moved to 10-5 in Big East play with the victory.

Adama Sanogo picks Xavier's pockets, goes coast-to-coast for WILD jam Adama Sanogo brought that effort for the UConn Huskies, highlighted by an impressive steal which lead to a coast-to-coast jam.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady - No. 4 Kentucky

Generally, Tshiebwe's name is the one that dominates the majority of the stat-sheet for the Wildcats. The 6'9", 255-pound Congo native is an everyday double-double threat, and he registered another during UK's 90-81 win over No. 25 Alabama.

The dogged paint-patroller shot at an efficient 69% clip, while adding three assists, and a solo block and steal.

But Tshiebwe wasn't the only Wildcat who lit up the box score Saturday. John Calipari consistently has one of the nation's top recruiting classes, but his recent waves in the transfer market have flown under the radar. 6'5 guard Kellan Grady is one of the experienced newcomers that joined his Calipari's pack this season, and Grady flashed his value with a 25-point masterclass in 39 minutes of play.

Grady was brilliant from deep, making seven of his nine 3-point attempts (77.8%), while going nine-of-16 in total. He added three rebounds and assists apiece to his scoring forge.

Tyree Appleby - Florida

Upset alert!

Expect some shake-ups in the rankings this week, as one of the country's top platoons has fallen in a close-knit conference matchup. Despite 28 points from projected NBA first-rounder Jabari Smith, No. 2 Auburn's valiant effort wasn't enough in its 63-62 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Gators were chomping at the bit to get a piece of the Tigers after losing 85-73 early in the season, and from the game's outset, it was clear that this matchup wasn't going to be like the last one.

Florida bum-rushed Auburn all day, playing a sufficient brand of team basketball, using quick switches and riding the momentum of a raucous home crowd to victory. Its best player was undeniable: Tyree Appleby, who scored 20 of his 26 total points in the second half to lift the Gators to victory. Appleby was potent from every area on the floor, knocking down five of his 10 attempts from deep range, while hitting seven FTs, and going 7-of-15 in all.

His rugged defense was also key in staving off Auburn's last-second attempt at a game-winner, as Florida's faithful stormed the court following its biggest win of the season.

