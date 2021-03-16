Colin Cowherd's guesses tournament team nicknames in 'Mascot Madness'
Don't you dare forget the mascots' role in March Madness.
Every year, there's that one team mascot that goes a little too hard on the sideline, but can you blame them? It is the biggest stage in college hoops.
The mascots are particularly noteworthy for schools tucked away in the corners of the nation, and on Monday, Colin Cowherd decided to put his knowledge to the test, mascot-style.
Let's see how he did.
What is the mascot for Colgate University?
Choices: Colonels, Icy Blast, Tigers, Raiders
Colin's answer: "If it was Icy Blast, you should fire the person who named it. Now, I will say Colgate Colonels sounds right. I'm going to go Colgate Colonels."
Correct answer: Raiders
Matchup: 14-seed Colgate vs. 3-seed Arkansas
What is the mascot for Drexel University?
Choices: Dragons, Demons, Bulldogs, 76ers
Colin's answer: "God, I don't know why I think it's the 76ers – Bulldogs or 76ers. I'm going to say Bulldogs, but I swear it's 76ers."
Correct answer: Dragons
Matchup: 16-seed Drexel vs. 1-seed Illinois
What is the nickname for the University of North Texas?
Choices: Terminators, Mean Green, Wildcats, Short Horns
Colin's answer: "I know this one: Mean Green."
Correct answer: Mean Green
Matchup: 13-seed North Texas vs. 4-seed Purdue
What is the nickname for Abilene Christian University?
Choices: Wildcats, Greyhounds, Saints, Avalanche
Colin's answer: "Well, Christian and Saints feels right – but again, I swear it's Greyhounds. I'm going to go Greyhounds."
Correct answer: Wildcats
Matchup: 14-seed Abilene Christian vs. 3-seed Texas
What is the mascot for Grand Canyon University?
Choices: Tigers, Heat, Antelopes, Canyons
Colin's answer: "If it's the Grand Canyon Canyons, again, fire the AD – that would be so embarrassing ... Again, I'm absolutely sure this is the Antelopes."
Correct answer: Antelopes
Matchup: 15-seed Grand Canyon vs. 2-seed Iowa
What is the mascot for the University of Hartford?
Choices: Whalers, Hawks, Bucks, Yard Goats
Colin's answer: "I absolutely know what this is. I'm 100% certain it's the Hawks. I went to one of their games one time. I lived there – that's how I know that."
Correct answer: Hawks
Matchup: 16-seed Hartford vs. 1-seed Baylor
What is the mascot for Cleveland State University?
Choices: Claws, Lions, Vikings, Cavaliers
Colin's answer: "So Cleveland State. OK, I'm on a winning streak – yeah, two in a row. I'm going to say Cleveland State Vikings?"
Correct answer: Vikings
Matchup: 15-seed Cleveland State vs. 2-seed Houston
What is the mascot for UNC Greensboro?
Choices: Shamrocks, Tidal Waves, Giants, Spartans
Colin's answer: "OK, so, I've gotten four right. I started very slowly in this game. ... Let's get this right ... here's the problem: I'm absolutely sure I'm right on this. I'm absolutely sure this is the Spartans."
Correct answer: Spartans
Matchup: 13-seed UNC Greensboro vs. 4-seed Florida State
Check out the entire segment below as Colin goes 5-3 in his selections: