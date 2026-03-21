College Basketball
Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. Lead Michigan State to 17th Sweet 16 Under Tom Izzo
College Basketball

Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. Lead Michigan State to 17th Sweet 16 Under Tom Izzo

Published Mar. 21, 2026 5:36 p.m. ET

Coen Carr recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeremy Fears Jr. had 16 assists as Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 17th time under coach Tom Izzo, beating Louisville on Saturday 77-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fears added 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting but did the most damage for Michigan State with his precision passing. The country's assists leader, who came in averaging 9.2 per game, became the first Big Ten player with 10 or more assists in each of the first two games of an NCAA tourney. He had 11 in the Spartans' first-round win over North Dakota State.

Magic Johnson had double-digit assists in four NCAA Tournament games during the Spartans’ run to the 1979 national title, before assists became an official stat.

Third-seeded Michigan State will play the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 7 seed UCLA in the East Region semifinals on Friday night in Washington.

Carr, a high-jumping, 6-foot-6 junior forward, reached double-digit rebounds for the first time and came within one point of his best scoring game.

Trey Fort contributed 12 points off the bench for Michigan State, and Jaxon Kohler had 10 points.

Ryan Conwell led No. 6 seed Louisville (24-11) with 21 points and Adrian Wooley scored 17. The Cardinals were seeking their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015, when they reached the Elite Eight under Rick Pitino.

Michigan State used a 17-5 spurt to take a 10-point lead on Cooper’s 3-pointer midway through the first half. Louisville got within a basket twice after that but never evened the score.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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