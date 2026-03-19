Who Is Chase Johnston? High Point Senior Hits First 2-Point FG at Perfect Time

It didn’t take long for March Madness to deliver chaos as 12th-seeded High Point shocked No. 5 Wisconsin, 83-82, in a thrilling first-round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

But a deeper look at the box score reveals one of the most bizarre, head-scratching stats you’ll see all tournament.

High Point senior Chase Johnston, who is now at his third school in six years, entered the NCAA Tournament having attempted 136 field goals this season. An incredible 132 of them were from beyond the arc. He was 0-for-4 on 2-point attempts.

Until now.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Boca Raton, Florida, picked the perfect moment to convert his first 2-point field goal of the season.

With High Point trailing 82–81 and under 15 seconds remaining, Johnston sprinted ahead in transition, caught a perfect outlet pass, and laid it in to give the Panthers the lead.

Game-winner. First 2-pointer of the season.

Johnston finished with 14 points, 12 of them from 3-point range. But it was that one layup — his only 2-point field goal of the year — that will be remembered as the biggest shot of his college career and one of the most iconic in High Point history.

This is what March Madness is all about.