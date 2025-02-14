College Basketball Celtics' Brad Stevens says he's not a candidate for Indiana head coaching job Published Feb. 14, 2025 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana men's college basketball coach Mike Woodson is not expected to return following this season, and rumors quickly started swirling that Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens could be the Hoosiers' next head coach.

Those rumors came to a screeching halt Friday when Stevens clarified that he has zero interest in leaving the NBA.

"I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day," Stevens said, per ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Zionsville, Indiana native, Stevens built a respectable résumé as Butler's head coach from 2007 to 2013, leading the Bulldogs to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back national championship games. He joined Boston in 2013 as its head coach before transitioning to a role in the front office ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Hoosiers are currently 15-10 (6-8 in Big Ten play) on the season — a far cry from being ranked 17th in the AP preseason poll. Indiana finished 19-14 last season, missing out on the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Woodson, an Indiana alum who took over in 2021, holds a 78-50 all-time record with the Hoosiers. His tenure has laregly been a flop. After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Hoosiers welcomed the nation’s No. 2-ranked transfer class. Despite a talented roster — that reportedly cost $5.5 million — the Hoosiers have been disconnected and unsuccessful.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Indiana Hoosiers National Basketball Association

share