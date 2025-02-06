College Basketball Why Mike Woodson's time at Indiana had to come to an end, and what's next? Updated Feb. 6, 2025 11:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Mike Woodson era at Indiana will end after this season.



The Hoosier alum, now in his fourth and final season at the helm, has agreed with the university that this season will be his last as the coach of the program, sources confirmed to FOX Sports on Thursday night.



For Woodson, a two-time All-American under Bob Knight who was an NBA first-round draft pick in 1980, the opportunity to come home to Bloomington in 2021 offered him a chance to make a splash at his alma mater.



Instead, it’s been a tenure that has flopped. After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Hoosiers welcomed the nation’s No. 2-ranked transfer class. Seeing them practice in the preseason, the talent was on display, but a lack of connectivity was present. That disconnect has led to a 14-9 overall record and a disappointing 5-7 mark in Big Ten play, as the Hoosiers are tracking to miss a second consecutive NCAA Tournament, despite spending $5.5 million on the roster, sources told FOX Sports.



To go from the No. 17-ranked team in the country to outside the top 60 in the NET and on the way to a second straight letdown season was too much for Woodson to overcome. The proverbial nail in the coffin came on Jan. 11 and 14 with back-to-back 25-point losses to a down Iowa team and Illinois at Assembly Hall.





Woodson has now taken 15 losses by double-digits and is 0-10 against ranked teams in the last two seasons.



How did things get to this point? After 25 years as a head coach and an assistant in the NBA, Woodson decided to take a shot in the college ranks. But in a world where former pro players like Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Juwan Howard and many others have ultimately failed, there was a disconnect between Woodson and his ability to translate college talent into success on the hardwood. His traditional 3-out, 2-in offensive approach has been a cause for frustration over the last two years.



The arrangement between Woodson and Indiana to end ties at the end of the season was not easy, but something the 66-year-old eventually agreed upon, sources told FOX Sports.



The Hoosiers will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host No. 24 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday before visiting Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The disappointment of this season and the awkwardness of this announcement will make for a curious situation at Assembly Hall this weekend as former Indiana manager and alum Dusty May brings his Wolverines into town.



Despite only two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last eight years and one Final Four appearance this century, this remains one of the best jobs in college basketball, but the program needs a proven college coach. Recruiting and money aren’t the issue and neither is the passion involved with the program. But on this night, what felt like an inevitable end came to fruition.



Woodson’s time patrolling the sidelines will end this March, and it’s for the best for both parties.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

