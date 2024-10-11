College Basketball
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, commit to Duke basketball
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, commit to Duke basketball

Published Oct. 11, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are following in the path of father Carlos Boozer in playing basketball for Duke.

The twin brothers, both ranked as five-star prospects, announced their commitment Friday in a video posted on the Players' Tribune.

Cameron is a 6-foot-9 power forward who is ranked the No. 2 college prospect in the ESPN top 100. Cayden is a 6-5 guard ranked No. 17 by ESPN.

The Boozer brothers are Duke's first commitments in the class of 2025. The two continue a strong run of recruiting success for third-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer, who took over for five-time national champion coach Mike Krzyzewski after the 2021-22 season.

The Blue Devils signed the country's No. 1-rated class for this season headed by the No. 1 recruit in 6-9 Cooper Flagg, considered the top pick in next year's NBA Draft, should he choose to leave college.

The Boozer brothers' dad, Carlos, played at Duke from 1999-2002 and was part of the Blue Devils' national championship team in 2001.

He was a first-round pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by Cleveland and spent 13 seasons in the league with the Cavaliers, Utah, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder," the elder Boozer said. "It's going to be a fun journey."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

