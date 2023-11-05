College Basketball Report: Bronny James won't play in USC's season opener Published Nov. 5, 2023 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield said Bronny James will not play in the team's season opener against Kansas State in Las Vegas on Monday, according to The Messenger's Jeff Goodman.

His timetable for a return has not been revealed by Enfield or the school. James, son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a workout in July.

James had a successful heart surgery to treat a "congenital heart defect," and was cleared to return to basketball activities shortly afterward. James was a four-star recruit out of nearby Sierra Canyon High School, and was named a McDonald's All-American in his senior season.

