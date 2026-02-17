College Basketball
Villanova Outlasts Xavier in Overtime
College Basketball

Villanova Outlasts Xavier in Overtime

Updated Feb. 17, 2026 10:18 p.m. ET

Acaden Lewis scored 21 points, including five in the overtime, as Villanova knocked off Xavier 92-89 on Tuesday night.

Lewis also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Bryce Lindsay shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Wildcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

Tre Carroll finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-13, 5-10). Xavier also got 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks from Jovan Milicevic. Malik Moore also had 15 points and seven assists.

Villanova entered halftime up 43-42. Lewis paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Carroll tied it at 81-all at the end of regulation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes