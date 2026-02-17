Villanova Outlasts Xavier in Overtime
Acaden Lewis scored 21 points, including five in the overtime, as Villanova knocked off Xavier 92-89 on Tuesday night.
Lewis also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Bryce Lindsay shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
The Wildcats picked up their sixth straight victory.
Tre Carroll finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-13, 5-10). Xavier also got 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks from Jovan Milicevic. Malik Moore also had 15 points and seven assists.
Villanova entered halftime up 43-42. Lewis paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Carroll tied it at 81-all at the end of regulation.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
