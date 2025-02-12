College Basketball 2025 College basketball odds: Will it be Duke or Auburn, or the field? Published Feb. 12, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's Auburn, it's Duke, and it's everyone else.

For the majority of the season, the Tigers and Blue Devils have been the top two teams in college basketball, even though Duke has dropped to third in the national rankings this week, with Alabama jumping to No. 2 behind top-ranked Auburn.

Will the last team standing be either the Dukies or the Tigers?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 11.

2024-24 Men's NCAA National Championship

Duke and Auburn vs. Field

Field: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Duke and Auburn: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Let's first take a look at the Final Four odds.

Duke is at -120 to make it to the national semifinals, and Auburn is at -110. Third is Alabama at +220, fourth is Houston at +225, and then right on the outside is Florida at +250.

Now, the national title odds.

Duke and Auburn have the shortest odds once again, at +400, followed by Alabama at +900, Houston at +1100 and Florida at +1300.

In other words, the odds say Duke and Auburn are the favorites, by somewhat of a wide margin, to win this year's National Championship, after UConn won it the last two seasons.

Currently, Auburn is -6000 to earn a 1-seed and Duke is -3000 to be a 1-seed, and in recent decades, being a top seed entering the tournament has translated to success.

UConn won it as a 1-seed last season and as a 4-seed in 2023. In 2022, Kansas won as a 1-seed, and in 2021, Baylor won as a 1-seed.

Virginia, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke won the tournament as 1-seeds in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015, respectively. Villanova won as a 2-seed in 2016.

Outside 2023 UConn and 2017 UConn (7-seed), the last time a seed lower than three won a national title was Arizona in 1997 as a 4-seed.

