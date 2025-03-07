College Basketball 2025 College Basketball odds: Best bets for Houston-Baylor, Duke-North Carolina Published Mar. 7, 2025 8:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who’s ready to bet basketball all day Saturday?

All right, maybe not all day, but conference tournament games start bright and early, we’ll see a champion crowned in the Ohio Valley, and it’s the last full weekend of regular-season play in a handful of leagues.

Sign me up for the Madness.

Here’s the "Saturday Trifecta" for March 8.

’25 CBK Plays (3-6, -3.7 units)

St. John’s @ Marquette (-2, O/U 141.5)

This one should be a doozy on FOX. Johnnies' stock hasn’t been this high in decades and, naturally, I’m looking to bet against the hype and against Rick Pitino. Full disclosure: I’ll be a nervous wreck if he comes out in the Tony Montana white suit. Marquette is exceptional at protecting the basketball, which is how you beat St. John’s — don’t turn over that precious pumpkin. It also doesn’t hurt that the Golden Eagles are 14-2 at home this season.

PICK: Marquette (-2) to win by more than 2 points

Houston (-4.5, O/U 131.5) @ Baylor

DraftKings opened Houston at -7.5 late Friday afternoon — just an awful opener by the way — and it got decked immediately. The market is currently sitting Cougars -4.5, and I still like the home 'dog. Baylor needs this game in the worst of ways and an outright victory would solidify a berth in the Big Dance. I’m not going to call my shot, but I do think the Bears fight down to the wire.

PICK: Baylor (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points, or win outright

Duke (-11, O/U 158) @ North Carolina

Fading Duke isn’t exactly what people want to do these days and I understand. The Blue Devils are destroying everything in sight, and they’ve won their last seven games by an average of 32 points. That’s not a typo, either. And yet here I am deciding to take another crack at ‘em. North Carolina has quietly rattled off six straight wins and that’s a big number to give the Heels in their home finale. I expect a big game and timely shooting from senior RJ Davis.

PICK: North Carolina (+11) to lose by fewer than 11 points, or win outright

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

