Basketball
2025 College Basketball odds: Best bets for Duke-Illiinois, St. Mary's-Gonzaga
Basketball

2025 College Basketball odds: Best bets for Duke-Illiinois, St. Mary's-Gonzaga

Published Feb. 21, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It was a decent start for The Trifecta last week.

Michigan State went into Champaign and upset Illinois as 6-point underdogs and Boise State-San Diego State barely cracked 110 points. Auburn’s victory over Alabama was our lone blemish on Saturday’s busy slate.

We’re now one week away from college basketball’s greatest month and March Madness résumés are rounding into form across the country.

Here’s the "Saturday Trifecta" for this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 CBB Plays (2-1, +0.8 units)

Duke (-10.5, O/U 152.5) vs. Illinois

If there’s a spot to bet Illinois, it’s here. I can’t believe the line is double digits. That’s not to say Duke can’t win handily. I just think the price is directly reflective of two teams moving in opposite directions. The Blue Devils are national title good, while the Illini have lost back-to-back games by 35 points combined. The truth is usually in the middle and I think Illinois hangs around.  

PICK: Illinois (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points, or win outright

St. Mary’s @ Gonzaga (-4.5, O/U 143.5)

Speaking of the truth usually residing in the middle, Gonzaga is as polarizing as it gets this season. Ken Pomeroy has the Zags as the nation’s 10th-best team, while Joe Lunardi has them projected as a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance. Lol. I know some people that will be looking to fade Mark Few’s club as favorites the rest of the way, but I still believe they have another level.

PICK: Gonzaga (-4.5) to win by more than 4.5 points

Iowa State @ Houston (-7.5, O/U 134.5)

Most years I salivate just thinking about knocking out Houston before the Final Four in my bracket. There always seems to be that game in late March where the Cougars can’t put the ball in the basket and fail to crack 60 points. All that said, this might finally be the year they’re versatile enough to win anyway. Iowa State brings a four-game winning streak to Houston, but I think the Cougs’ swarming defense sends a message in the first 20 minutes.

PICK: Houston -4 first half

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

share
Get more from Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes