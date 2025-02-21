Basketball 2025 College Basketball odds: Best bets for Duke-Illiinois, St. Mary's-Gonzaga Published Feb. 21, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was a decent start for The Trifecta last week.

Michigan State went into Champaign and upset Illinois as 6-point underdogs and Boise State-San Diego State barely cracked 110 points. Auburn’s victory over Alabama was our lone blemish on Saturday’s busy slate.

We’re now one week away from college basketball’s greatest month and March Madness résumés are rounding into form across the country.

Here’s the "Saturday Trifecta" for this weekend.

2025 CBB Plays (2-1, +0.8 units)

Duke (-10.5, O/U 152.5) vs. Illinois

If there’s a spot to bet Illinois, it’s here. I can’t believe the line is double digits. That’s not to say Duke can’t win handily. I just think the price is directly reflective of two teams moving in opposite directions. The Blue Devils are national title good, while the Illini have lost back-to-back games by 35 points combined. The truth is usually in the middle and I think Illinois hangs around.

PICK: Illinois (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points, or win outright

St. Mary’s @ Gonzaga (-4.5, O/U 143.5)

Speaking of the truth usually residing in the middle, Gonzaga is as polarizing as it gets this season. Ken Pomeroy has the Zags as the nation’s 10th-best team, while Joe Lunardi has them projected as a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance. Lol. I know some people that will be looking to fade Mark Few’s club as favorites the rest of the way, but I still believe they have another level.

PICK: Gonzaga (-4.5) to win by more than 4.5 points

Iowa State @ Houston (-7.5, O/U 134.5)

Most years I salivate just thinking about knocking out Houston before the Final Four in my bracket. There always seems to be that game in late March where the Cougars can’t put the ball in the basket and fail to crack 60 points. All that said, this might finally be the year they’re versatile enough to win anyway. Iowa State brings a four-game winning streak to Houston, but I think the Cougs’ swarming defense sends a message in the first 20 minutes.

PICK: Houston -4 first half

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

