College Basketball 2025 college basketball odds: Best bets for Auburn-Alabama, MSU-Illinois Published Feb. 14, 2025 5:40 p.m. ET

Football is over, but college basketball is heating up.

Odds are good that you’re looking for a little weekend action, and we’ve got you covered.

I’m going to share three Saturday hoops wagers through the end of conference play. Then it’s tournament time.

Rejoice!

Here’s the Saturday Trifecta for this week:

Auburn @ Alabama (-1.5, O/U 172.5)

This one is going to be a doozy.

Two of the nation’s most prolific offenses tangle in Tuscaloosa and there’s no surprise this line is right around a pick ‘em. It speaks to the respect the market has for these elite SEC teams on their home courts.

Mark Sears’ ability to push the pace is the difference in this matchup for me. When the Crimson Tide controls the tempo and plays its speed, it is extremely tough to beat. And Nate Oats will try and turn this into a track meet.

I’m going moneyline instead of laying 1.5.

PICK: Alabama ML (-120)

Michigan State @ Illinois (-6, O/U 155)

Sparty enters this tilt having lost three of four.

Tom Izzo’s team couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn the last time out, and I expect some positive regression in Champaign. And as high as I am on Illinois, the Fighting Illini are still a young team that struggles with physicality.

Look for Michigan State to set the tone on defense and win the Windex battle. I’ll tip my cap if the Illini shoot 40% from three, but I expect heightened intensity on D, which should slow the game down. That favors MSU.

Let’s buy the dip and take the points.

PICK: Michigan State (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points, or win outright

Boise State @ San Diego State (-2.5, O/U 136.5)

Prepare for a rock fight.

Not only do these coaches and programs know each other extremely well, the games tend to be methodical chess matches. Stylistically, this will look like the polar opposite of Auburn-Alabama from earlier in the day.

Brian Dutcher has another top-10 defense in San Diego, and I’m impressed with the way the Aztecs are protecting the rim. Opposing teams simply don’t get second- and third-chance opportunities.

Avoid overtime and we should be okay.

PICK: Under 136.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

