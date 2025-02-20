College Basketball
2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: WVU fails to cover after blowing late lead
College Basketball

2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: WVU fails to cover after blowing late lead

Published Feb. 20, 2025 1:20 a.m. ET

A brutal bad beat took place at the end of the Cincinnati-West Virginia game on Wednesday night.

WVU bettors, close your eyes.

The Mountaineers entered the game as 3.5-point favorites, and with fewer than 15 seconds left, they led the Bearcats by nine, 62-53. 

That's when things got wacky.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 15 seconds left in the game, Cincinnati nearly threw the ball away before it was collected by junior forward Dan Skillings Jr. He then shot what appeared to be a desperation 3-pointer that banked in with eight seconds to go, cutting WVU's lead to six. 

On the ensuing inbound play, the Mountaineers turned the ball over.

Can you guess what happened next?

Skillings retrieved the rock once again and nailed an off-balance 3 with five seconds to go, cutting the WVU lead to three. 

On its next possession, WVU ended up turning the ball over again, but Cincy freshman forward Tyler Betsey missed a game-tying 3-point attempt and the Mountaineers held on to win. 

Still, WVU spread bettors were left in shambles, after staring at what should have been an easy cover with just seconds left in the game.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's vs. Kentucky second-round showdown?

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's vs. Kentucky second-round showdown?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes