2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: WVU fails to cover after blowing late lead

Bad Beats: WVU fails to cover after blowing late lead Published Feb. 20, 2025 1:20 a.m. ET

A brutal bad beat took place at the end of the Cincinnati-West Virginia game on Wednesday night.

WVU bettors, close your eyes.

The Mountaineers entered the game as 3.5-point favorites, and with fewer than 15 seconds left, they led the Bearcats by nine, 62-53.

That's when things got wacky.

With 15 seconds left in the game, Cincinnati nearly threw the ball away before it was collected by junior forward Dan Skillings Jr. He then shot what appeared to be a desperation 3-pointer that banked in with eight seconds to go, cutting WVU's lead to six.

On the ensuing inbound play, the Mountaineers turned the ball over.

Can you guess what happened next?

Skillings retrieved the rock once again and nailed an off-balance 3 with five seconds to go, cutting the WVU lead to three.

On its next possession, WVU ended up turning the ball over again, but Cincy freshman forward Tyler Betsey missed a game-tying 3-point attempt and the Mountaineers held on to win.

Still, WVU spread bettors were left in shambles, after staring at what should have been an easy cover with just seconds left in the game.

