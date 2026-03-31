2025-26 Men's MOP Odds: Lendeborg Favored to be Most Outstanding

It's like MVP, but with a slight alteration.

Annually, the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award is given to the college star who most dominates the NCAA Tournament. Let's check out the odds for this year's winner at BetMGM Sportsbook as of March 31, as well as what to know about the contenders.

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Men's Most Outstanding Player odds

Yaxel Lendeborg: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Michigan

What to know: After scoring nine points against 16-seed Howard in the first round, Lendeborg has been on fire, averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last three games. In the Elite Eight against Tennessee, he put up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Lendeborg's Wolverines are also favored to win it all, which would help his case, considering he's their best player.

Brayden Burries: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Arizona

What to know: Burries is one of the Wildcats' two freshman superstars. So far this Tournament, he's averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 assists, highlighted by a 23-point performance against Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Burries was a first-team All-Big 12 selection, and was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Jaden Bradley: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Arizona

What to know: Bradley is the Wildcats' senior leader at point guard. He was named Big 12 Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 and was the Big 12 Tournament MVP. He's averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists during the Tournament.

Keaton Wagler: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Illinois

What to know: Wagler won Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was named first-team All Big Ten and was a second-team All-American. He's putting up 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Tournament, highlighted by a 25-point showing against Iowa in the Elite Eight.

Koa Peat: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Arizona

What to know: Peat is Arizona's other star freshman alongside Burries. He's putting up 17.5 points and 6.8 boards heading into the Final Four, and has put up back-to-back 20-point games.

Tarris Reed: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

UConn

What to know: The beast from the Northeast. Reed is a monster down low, averaging 21.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in the Tournament, including a 31-point, 27-rebound performance in the first round. Yeesh. He had 26 points, nine boards, four blocks and two steals against Duke in the Elite Eight.