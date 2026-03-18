2025-26 March Madness Odds: Best Bets for the Round of 64

We’re so close to the Madness, we can taste it.

The men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 tips off with 16 games on both Thursday and Friday, then the field whittles down to 32 teams for Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re looking for some first-round bets, I’ve got you covered.

I spoke to numerous bettors and bookmakers over the last few days to get an idea of who’s on what and put together a list of six bets you should make.

Here we go.

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No. 7 St. Mary’s (-3, O/U 147) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

These two teams play completely opposite styles. St. Mary’s wants a slog; Texas A&M wants a track meet. Something’s gotta give. I’m a bigger believer in Mary’s defense and I love the way the offense protects the rock on the other end. The Gaels are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the field, and they lead the nation with an 81% clip at the free throw line. That’ll do.

PICK: St. Mary’s (-3) to win by more than 3 points

No. 4 Nebraska (-13.5, O/U 138) vs. No. 13 Troy

I wrote about this game the other day. If I’m taking a piece of Troy on the moneyline at 7/1, grabbing the points is probably a good idea, too. Nebraska is not great in the half-court offense and the Huskers aren’t this big, physical rebounding team on the glass. Troy will keep it interesting if Victor Valdes gets going and the Campbell brothers make their shots from downtown.

PICK: Troy (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points or win outright

No. 4 Arkansas (-15.5, O/U 160) vs. No. 13 Hawaii

Chris Andrews at the South Point in Las Vegas got double popped after opening Arkansas -16. Wise guys hit Hawaii +16 and +15.5 to get Andrews to +14.5. Resistance eventually showed on the favorite, but that was certainly interesting. Arkansas has one of the game’s best scorers in Darius Acuff, but whew, you’re paying a premium after the Hogs won the SEC Tournament. Arkansas will try and score 90 points, but they’ll give up a ton, too.

PICK: Hawaii (+15.5) to lose by fewer than 15.5 points or win outright

No. 5 Texas Tech (-8, O/U 156.5) vs. No. 12 Akron

The MAC was horrendous this year. It was one of the worst conferences in basketball and Akron carved up so many awful teams. That’s not to say the Zips can’t hang around in the first half. I just don’t think they have the horses to hang with a very good Big 12 team for 40 minutes. Even without JT Toppin, Texas Tech’s versatile offense has enough to pull away late.

PICK: Texas Tech (-8) to win by more than 8 points

No. 9 Iowa (-2.5, O/U 129) vs. No. 8 Clemson

This game might set basketball back 15 years. Neither team plays with any sense of pace, hence the lowest total in the first round at 129. This is no longer your older brother’s Iowa squad that flew up and down the court. Truth be told, I made the game a pick ‘em, so I was going to wind up on whichever side was catching points. I suggest you take those points and don’t watch.

PICK: Clemson (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points or win outright

No. 4 Alabama (-12, O/U 159.5) vs. No. 13 Hofstra

For starters, Hofstra has its starting point guard and Alabama’s was recently caught with two pounds of marijuana. That’s No. 1. No. 2, I really like Hofstra’s guard play against a Bama team that doesn’t force turnovers. The Pride have four players that shoot 40% from 3 and even though this line has moved a couple points, I still think the 'dog is live.

PICK: Hofstra (+12) to lose by fewer than 12 points or win outright