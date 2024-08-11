College Football 2024 South Carolina football predictions: Ranked No. 61 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

South Carolina Gamecocks Ranking: 61/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 14th in SEC (+12000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Coastal Carolina (60), Western Kentucky (59), Virginia Tech (58), Cincinnati (57), Arizona State (56)

Teams behind them: South Alabama (62), Baylor (63), Georgia Southern (64), Arkansas State (65), Tulane (66)

[South Carolina 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Shane Beamer has absolutely done a job in his first two seasons at USC, with a 7-6 season in Year 1 and an 8-5 season in Year 2 with a state championship win against Clemson. In 2023, the Gamecocks finished a disappointing 5-7 but returned 15 starters from that team who will take that experience with them to 2024. However, they’ve drawn one of the toughest schedules in the SEC — likely underdogs in nine out of 12, with games against Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU.

South Carolina's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

