College Basketball 2024-25 Wooden Award odds: Hunter Dickinson, RJ Davis open as co-favorites Published Jul. 15, 2024 8:33 a.m. ET

The Wooden Award is an award given annually to the most outstanding men's college basketball player.

Zach Edey won the honors the last two seasons, but now that he has taken his talents to the NBA , whose next?

The betting odds usually help identify some contenders.

Let's dive into the odds for some of the candidates (via DraftKings Sportsbook):

2023-24 JOHN WOODEN AWARD ODDS:*

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

RJ Davis, North Carolina: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mark Sears, Alabama: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

AJ Storr, Kansas: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

LJ Cryer, Houston: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Johnell Davis, Arkansas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Khalif Battle, Gonzaga: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Liam McNeeley, UConn, +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Zeke Mayo, Kansas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tyrese Proctor, Duke: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 7/15/24

Is Cooper Flagg the future face of USA Basketball?

Hunter Dickinson from Kansas and RJ Davis from North Carolina are both college hoops veterans, and they have opened as the early co-favorites to win the Wooden Award at +800.

Dickinson is returning to Kansas for his fifth collegiate season. The 7-foot-2 center spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring last spring and joining Bill Self's program in Lawrence.

As a Jayhawk last season, he averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game on 54.8% shooting.

Dickinson also won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team a season ago.

Like Dickinson, RJ Davis is entering his fifth season of college hoops.

Davis has spent his entire collegiate career with the Tar Heels and last year, he averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 boards and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot guard was named the winner of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry West Award, which is given to the nation's most outstanding shooting guard. He was also named the ACC Player of the Year, a consensus First Team All-American and was chosen as a finalist for National Player of the Year.

About Dickinson returning to Kansas, FOX Sports college basketball broadcaster and reporter John Fanta wrote the following :

"Dickinson can also capitalize on his name, image and likeness in college, where his face and brand are 10 times more valuable right now (if not more) than they would be if he tried to take the pro approach and spend nights in the NBA G League. Dickinson has several endorsement deals and will only line up more, taking the torch as the sport's biggest face with Zach Edey having moved on."

Fanta also applauded Davis for being the boost that the Tar Heels need to be competitive next season.

After ranking North Carolina as the No. 6 squad in the 4.0-version of his way-too-early top 25 list in June, he said that "the Tar Heels are at No. 6 because RJ Davis could be the preseason National Player of the Year."

Who are you sprinkling a few bucks on to win the award?



Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in college basketball – March Madness will be here before we know it!

