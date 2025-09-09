Betting Where to Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Including DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM Updated Sep. 10, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of the biggest names in the sport set for a super fight. This is what boxing fans live for. Undefeated Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is challenging the undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs).

The fight, coined "Once In a Lifetime", got its name from Crawford moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo, trying to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes in men's boxing history.

Two of the greatest fighters of this era will cement their legacy among the elite of the elite based on the outcome. Will Canelo keep his undisputed title, or will Crawford make history and keep his undefeated record?

This fight will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Fight outcome

Canelo by decision or technical decision: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Crawford by decision or technical decision: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Crawford by KO/TKO/DQ: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Exact fight outcome

Unanimous decision: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Split decision: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

TKO: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

KO: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Majority decision: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Draw: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

DQ: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

Under 10.5: +300 ((bet $10 to win $40 total)

To go the distance

Yes -370: (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

No +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

