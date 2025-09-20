College Football Dave Portnoy on Jordon Hudson: 'I’m Friends With Jordon, I'm Afraid of Jordon’ Updated Sep. 20, 2025 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Portnoy had an epic showing on Saturday's airing of "Big Noon Kickoff."

Portnoy kicked off Saturday's show by visiting the legendary Utah "Pig Bus" – a tailgating tradition in Salt Lake City. He got the backstory on the bus, tasted some delicious brisket and got his picture posted inside the bus.

This led Portnoy to make a notable claim as it relates to the University of Utah and the school's tailgating.

"One of the best tailgate crowds I've ever seen," said Portnoy, "and I've been pretty much everywhere."

Portnoy and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew then played a game of "Trash or Treasure." After Mark Ingram placed the Alabama helmet in the treasure chest, Portnoy grabbed a Michigan helmet and made his case for the Wolverines.

"If we played Alabama every week, we'd be undefeated," Portnoy said. "We'd beat them every single week."

ADVERTISEMENT

During a segment of "Ask Dave," Portnoy was asked if Bill Belichick's girlfriend would leave him after Scott Frost and UCF "smokes" UNC?

"I am friends with Jordon [Hudson], I am afraid of Jordon. I will not talk any junk about Jordon," Portnoy said. "She's with Bill for life, it's true love, regardless of football."

Of course, Belichick and Hudson, 24, have been one of the biggest stories of the college football offseason and continue to be a popular topic four weeks into the season, as the Tar Heels are off to a 2-1 start heading into Saturday's non-conference showdown with the Knights.

Portnoy had one more comment to add on Hudson before the segment came to a close.

"Dancing With the Stars made a big mistake by not having her on," Portnoy said.

As FOX Sports' Rob Stone said, it's good to hear Dave is a believer in love.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?

share