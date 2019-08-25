White Sox hurler Reynaldo Lopez loses shot at no hitter after exiting with dehydration
White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez tossed five no-hit innings for Chicago, but had to be removed due to dehydration. He and the bullpen combined to allow just one hit in a 2-0 win over the Rangers.
