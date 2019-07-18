Diamondbacks set the tone with a 7-run first inning as they cruise past the Rangers 19-4
The Arizona Diamondbacks score seven runs in the first inning that sets the stage for an 19-4 beat down over the Texas Rangers. Eduardo Escobar, Jake Lamb, Nick Ahmed, Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte all drove in runs in the first inning.
