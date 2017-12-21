Manu Ginóbili on win over Portland

Manu Ginobili on how the San Antonio Spurs were able to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night on the road.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Preview: Lake Travis vs. Allen | Road To The Championship

Preview: Lake Travis vs. Allen | Road To The Championship

2 hours ago

View From The Top | Inside high school football powerhouse Allen Eagles

View From The Top | Inside high school football powerhouse Allen Eagles

2 hours ago

John Stephen Jones Hugs Son after Highland Park’s State Championship Win Over Manvel

John Stephen Jones Hugs Son after Highland Park’s State Championship Win Over Manvel

2 hours ago

Jerry Jones Hugs Grandson JSJ After Highland Park wins 5A Div. I State Championship

Jerry Jones Hugs Grandson JSJ After Highland Park wins 5A Div. I State Championship

12 hours ago

Highlights: Highland Park defeats Manvel in Shootout for 5A Div. I Championships

Highlights: Highland Park defeats Manvel in Shootout for 5A Div. I Championships

12 hours ago

Randy Allen, Highland Park Presented with Trophy after Back-To-Back State Championships

Randy Allen, Highland Park Presented with Trophy after Back-To-Back State Championships

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»