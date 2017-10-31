Radulov Nets Game Winner in OT | Stars Live
Alexander Radulov scores the overtime goal for the Dallas Stars to go on top and defeat the Vancouver Canucks.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Gregg Popovich discuss the 108-94 loss against Boston
8 hours ago
How to win a Faceoff | Stars Live
8 hours ago
Alvin Gentry on 115-99 loss to Orlando
8 hours ago
Ian Clark: 'Tonight it just wasn't going our way'
8 hours ago
Golden State, then Charlotte coming up | Spurs LIve
8 hours ago
Rick Carlisle: 'You gotta bring it for the whole game, or you're gonna get beat'
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED