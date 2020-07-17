Ayo Akinola records hat-trick, Toronto FC outlasts Montreal Impact in 4-3 shootout

Video Details

Toronto FC outlasts Montreal Impact 4-3 thanks in large part to Ayo Akinola’s hat trick. The Impact made it interesting in the end, but Akinola’s third goal was enough for the win. The two teams combined for five goals in the first half, which is the most goals in one half of the MLS is Back tournament.

More Videos »