Drive-in games? Plexiglass in the stands? Rob Stone, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas offer up creative ways soccer can safely come back

Video Details

Rob Stone, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas try to find creative ways on how soccer could come back safely in this episode of Inside Soccer. Send in your soccer related questions through social media to be featured on our next episode of Inside Soccer.

More Videos »