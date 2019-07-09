Watch every goal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 5 minutes
Video Details
There were 146 goals scored at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™, tied with 2015 for the most ever. Watch them all, from the opening match in France to the United States' Final win.
