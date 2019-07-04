Tempers flare as Altidore, Flemmings are both given yellow cards | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Video Details
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- Gold Cup
- jamaica
- Jamaica
- Jozy Altidore
- Junior Flemmings
- MLS
- soccer
- Toronto FC
-
Jozy Altidore was taken down hard by Jamaica's Junior Flemmings and took exception. The two nearly came to blows before being separated and each was given a yellow card.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618