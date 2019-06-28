Follow Brandi Chastain’s journey to retrieve her legendary sports bra
Did you know that Brandi Chastain was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars for the sports bra she was wearing when she scored the World Cup-winning penalty against China in 1999? Instead, she donated the famous USWNT relic to a museum -- and then things got complicated. But these days, the legendary article of clothing is safely with Chastain and her family.
