Did you know that Brandi Chastain was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars for the sports bra she was wearing when she scored the World Cup-winning penalty against China in 1999? Instead, she donated the famous USWNT relic to a museum -- and then things got complicated. But these days, the legendary article of clothing is safely with Chastain and her family.

