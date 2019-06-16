Eagles TE Zach Ertz loved what he saw from U.S. star Julie Ertz in the USWNT’s win vs. Chile

The Ertz family is professional sports royalty, and Zach was in attendance in Paris to support Julie, his wife and one of the USWNT's biggest stars. He weighed in from the stands while she was kicking butt on the field during the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

