Women’s World Cup NOW™: Jamaica head coach Hue Menzies on his talented, young team
Hue Menzies, head coach of the Jamaica women's national soccer team, joined Women's World Cup NOW™ to share with Karina LeBlanc what it means to his young team to be on the world's biggest stage.
