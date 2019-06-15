Don’t expect the same U.S. scoring outburst vs. Chile on Sunday at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Chile's defense should stand up much better to the USWNT offense than Thailand did. In this Team USA update, Alex Curry gives an update from the U.S. camp, while Aly Wagner and JP Dellacmera preview what to expect from Chile.
