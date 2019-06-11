Thailand star Miranda Nild on her path to the Women’s World Cup
Video Details
Playing in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ is a dream come true for American-born Miranda Nild, who will represent Thailand when they take on the USWNT on Tuesday in both team's opening match. Nild explained her journey to the Thailand national team, what it would mean to potentially score a goal against the United States, and what she hopes is next in her soccer career as she spoke to FOX Sports' own Martin Rogers.
