7th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup™ Moment: The Last Golden Goal
Germany’s Nia Kunzer scores a 98th-minute golden goal to defeat Sweden in the final, as Germany becomes the first (and so far only) country to win both the men’s and women’s World Cups. It's also the last golden goal in history.
