11th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Mia Hamm opens USA ’99
Video Details
Mia Hamm scores the opening goal of the 1999 Women's World Cup in a 3-0 win for the USWNT against Denmark... in front of 78,972, the largest crowd ever to watch a women's team sporting event at the time (later broken by the Final).
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618