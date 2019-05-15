23rd Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: End of the 99ers
Video Details
Germany score two late goals to cap a 3-0 win over the USA, a somber end to the WWC careers for American legends Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Cindy Parlow, Tiffeny Milbrett and Joy Fawcett.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618