28th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: England’s Bronze
Video Details
Lucy Bronze scores a wonderful winner against Norway in the Round of 16 to deliver England their first ever WWC knockout stage win. England would go on to win the Bronze medal with a 1-0 win over Germany in the 3rd-place game - their first win over Germany ever in 20 tries.
