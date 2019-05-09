29th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Ingrid Johansson’s Wonder Strike
Sweden’s Ingrid Johansson scores one of the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup goals against the United States on day two of the inaugural tournament in 1991.
