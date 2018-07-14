FOX Sports’ Goal of the Day: Eden Hazard’s strike nets Belgium’s second goal | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Eden Hazard sneaks past the defense and scores a second goal for Belgium against England.
ANNOUNCER 1: Pushed ahead. Here's Hazard, stepping behind a defender. Hazard, goal. That should put it away for Belgium.
ANNOUNCER 2: This time he makes no mistake. There you see that line get broken for England. And then, Eden Hazard buries it near post. Pickford may have been cheating for that back post and been-- there's too much space to give a player like Eden Hazard in that near post.
You see the daylight there at the near post. Pickford will wonder about his positioning, but either way, when you've got Hazard staring at you from six yards away, you run the risk. And Roberto Martinez now can feel it.
