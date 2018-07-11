Luka Modric: ‘We dominated the game completely’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
After yet another extra time match Croatia manages to pull ahead at the semi-final and knock out England. Modric discusses how his team came back to win and send Croatia to the Final versus France.
