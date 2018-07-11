Unexpected Moment #5: Mbappe upstages Messi
Video Details
The 5th-most unexpected moment of the tournament was when 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe upstaged Leo Messi. On August 31, watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. https://foxs.pt/2L5gfbD
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices