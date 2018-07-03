Colombia’s clutch stoppage-time header forces extra time vs. England
ANNOUNCER 1: Cuadrado with it. And the header down! There it is! It's [INAUDIBLE] again! It's Yerry Mina! Drama! [INAUDIBLE] drama! Now the belief is back in the Colombian Cup.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, it's the leading goal score for Colombia, the unlikeliest one. The center back, Mina. Three goals now on set pieces. Just rises above. Harry Maguire had been so good. You have post players for a reason, but that is just too difficult for Trippier to get up and over the bar. Too much power on it! And we are level.
