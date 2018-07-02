ANNOUNCER 1: A 2-1 lead for Japan. Eden Hazard, spinning, plays it across, and a goal! And it's tied at 2! Fellaini!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, we just said you're not going to be able to sit back. Look how deep all those blue jerseys are. And a great ball played in.

And how many times have we seen Marouane Fellaini in this spot get on the end of crosses as he completely out-jumps Hasebe to bury it here. I'll use your line, JP. Game on, my friend.