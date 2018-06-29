IAN JOY: France to end Messi and Argentina's World Cup. This match preview is powered by Slack.

Let's kick off the round of 16 with a bang. France versus Argentina.

Let's face it, Argentina were very, very lucky against Nigeria. And it was Rojo who got them there into the knockout stages.

Beautiful goal. I love the way the Argentine fans celebrated.

Unfortunately for the Argentine side, they're facing a France team who are very, very good and so far have underperformed. This is a young, exciting, exuberant France team that I think will be able to turn on big time in the knockout stages.

This time against Argentina, you need Mbappé, Griezmann, and Pogba to really turn on the style. Those are three players-- key players-- who need to be at their very best if they are to get past Lionel Messi and company.

It's hard to bet against Messi whenever he plays, but I've got to go for France because I'm tipping them to go all the way. France to win it by four goals to three in an absolute thriller.