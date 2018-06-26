ALEXI LALAS: Well, first you get a sense of relief. The belief, yes, because they did what everyone expected, but certainly not in the way that everybody expected.

But this was a much better performance. I think starting it off with that-- talk about relief. Messi scoring that goal-- and not just a goal, a magical goal with those touches-- really kind of set the stage for this game.

And then it was just about a lot of moments-- a lot of risk, to be quite honest, in terms of the way that Argentina played right on that edge from a physical perspective. But ultimately they got the job done.

They don't care how you get out of the group. Just get out of the group and get that opportunity.