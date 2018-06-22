Kendall Waston’s journey back to the Costa Rica National Team
Video Details
Kendall Waston missed out on #CRC's run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals. But it was his goal in qualifying that sent Los Ticos to Russia for a chance to spring another surprise.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices